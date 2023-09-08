BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Reminders of the prevalence of alcohol abuse in America appear often, such as in the recent passing of Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell, bringing us past the headline and into the reality of the issue that effects millions of people and families nation-wide.

According to a recent study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, nearly one-third of Americans’ alcohol consumption puts them at risk for alcohol dependence.

Jessica Cason from Aspire Counseling Services joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about signs to identify alcohol dependency in yourself or a loved one, as well as resources available to receive help.

If you or a loved one may be struggling with alcohol dependency, you can take a self-assessment here, or contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 24/7 helpline at 800-662-HELP.