BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About one in seven kids and teens in the U.S. has obesity. Extra pounds come with a slew of potential health problems including high blood pressure.

A recent Kaiser Permanente study shows even modest elevations in BMI above the “average weight” for children was associated with an increased risk of hypertension.

Pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Dr. Ebrahim R. Oomerjee joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how parents can help their kids lead healthy lives.