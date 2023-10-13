BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To celebrate Friday the 13th today, why not make some adorably spooky snacks that won’t require a scary amount of clean-up.

17 News Senior Producer Megan Simpson joined Sunrise along with her daughter, Paige Simpson, for a special Halloween-themed Kids in the Kitchen.

Paige and Megan made “Boo”-tella Pies and Mini Monster Mouths, which are simple treats perfect for family movie nights or game nights that can be made (and enjoyed) by all ages.

Boo-tella Pies (Makes four):

1 package ready-made pie crust

1 jar Nutella

1 jar icing

1 tube black frosting

Ghost or Halloween themed cookie cutter

Fork

Parchment paper

Baking sheet

Follow the instructions on the package of pie crust. Set out until it reaches room temperature. Roll out the dough and use the cookie cutter to cute four shapes into each roll of dough.

Once you have cut out your ghost shapes, place about a tablespoon of Nutella into the center. Place another ghost cut out on top of the other. Using a fork, seal the edges together.

Bake in the oven at 425 degrees for 5 to 7 minutes or until slightly golden brown in color. Take out and let cool. Once the boo-tella pies are cool, frost with white icing. Use the tube of black frosting to create eyes and enjoy with your ghoulish goody!

Mini Monster Mouths

Apples (green or red)

Apple slicer or knife

Peanut Butter

Marshmallows

Cut apples into slices. Spread a good layer of peanut butter in between two slices. Add Marshmallows into the peanut butter to create teeth. Enjoy!