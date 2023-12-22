BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas is just around the corner, and there are some special ways kids can be thinking about making Santa feel extra welcome when he drops off those gifts this year.

Megan Simpson, senior producer here at KGET News, along with her daughter Paige Simpson, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some of those perfect touches you can add on Christmas Eve for Santa and his reindeer.

Paige suggests writing a thank you letter to Santa and leaving it with the milk and cookies. Paige and Megan also showed how to make a plate for those Santa cookies out of peppermint candies.

Another important thing to remember, according to Paige, is to leave out some snacks for Santa’s reindeer. By mixing oats and sprinkles, then scattering those festive treats on your front lawn, it gives the reindeer a nice snack while they wait for Mr. Claus to finish dropping off the gifts.

