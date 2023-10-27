BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Halloween weekend kicks off, Maddie Janssen’s son Wyatt, joined 17 News at Sunrise for Kids in the Kitchen to make a monstrous treat.

The recipe yields chewy, oatmeal cookies filled with peanut butter, chocolate chips, walnuts, and M&M’s. Wyatt chose to mix peanut butter M&M’s and caramel M&M’s in his version, but the recipe can easily be customized to include your favorite flavor.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1 cup of sugar

1/2 lb. of brown sugar

2 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp vanilla

1 1/2 cups of peanut butter

1 cube butter

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp honey

4 cups of oats

1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup walnuts

1 cup m&m’s

Directions:

Mix first nine ingredients in mixer. Stir in oats one cup at a time. Then stir in nuts and chocolate chips and M&M’s.

Let sit in fridge overnight. Scoop the dough into balls with about two tablespoons of dough per cookie. Place them on the prepared sheets with two inches between each cookie. Top with candy googly eyes and bake on parchment paper at 350-degrees for 10 minutes.