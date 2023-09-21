BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With kids who are a bit more particular about their food, it can be hard to find ways to include well-balanced nutrients into their food.

Personal trainer and owner of Vitality Fitness, Michelle Williams, joined 17 News at Sunrise with her children Liam Williams, 11, and Chanel Williams, 9, to share tips for involving kids in meals and snacks they will love and boost their health.

Liam and Chanel crafted a chocolate peanut butter smoothie, which included chia seeds and spinach, and substituted cashew milk and honey for dairy and sugar alternatives. Other ingredients included cocoa powder, chocolate chips, peanut butter and ice, blended together to make the perfect breakfast or after-school snack.

The recipe is customizable and easy to make alongside younger kids or for older kids to make themselves. Plus, involving kids in the process makes even the pickiest eaters more excited to try the finished product, according to Michelle.

For the full segment, watch the video in the player.