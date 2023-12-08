BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is underway, Maddie Janssen’s sons Wyatt, Noah and Eli, joined 17 News at Sunrise for Kids in the Kitchen to make “Chocolate Coconut Ornaments.”

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped nuts

12 oz. chocolate chips

1 tbsp shortening

8 oz. coconut

1 1/2 tsp. almond extract

1 cup condensed milk

Directions:

Start by adding the coconut, chopped nuts, almond extract and condensed milk into a large bowl and mix. Next, spray your hands with some non-stick cooking spray and roll the coconut mix into balls.

Place the coconut balls on a cooking sheet and let them sit in the fridge for an hour.

Next, add 12 oz. of semi-sweet chocolate chips and one tablespoon of shortening and melt for 30 seconds at a time until it gets smooth consistency.

Dip the coconut balls into the chocolate spread and let them sit in the fridge until the chocolate solidifies and enjoy.