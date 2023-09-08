BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise kicked off a new series called Kids in the Kitchen with a special first guest, Maddie Janssen’s son Noah Janssen.

Having kids join in on meal-prep and cooking can provide many life-long skills, as well as encourage nutrition-education and autonomy.

Noah, 8, shared a fully customizable granola recipe that can make a great breakfast addition or snack.

Ingredients:

Granola

4 cups of oats

1 cup of nuts or seeds

1 tablespoon spice- cinnamon

1 cup dried fruit

1 cup other add-in (if desired)

1 1/2 teaspoon flavor like vanilla or almond extract

1/3 cup maple syrup, honey or brown sugar

1/3 cup oil (coconut oil, olive oil, butter, etc.)

if you like your granola clumpy, two egg whites

Directions:

Mix all dry ingredients together; mix oil, flavoring and sweetener; Add wet to dry; whisk egg whites and add last. Spread on a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper; bake 40 minutes at 300 degrees; let cool completely.