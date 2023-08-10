CTEC and ROC can provide students with more options post-high school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District’s investment in technical and occupational has seen significant expansion in recent years.

These programs give junior and senior high school students extra experience, and more options, as they prepare to embark into post-high school paths, be-it college, trade school, armed services or the workforce.

To speak about what opportunities are available to students and how students can get involved, Brian Miller, the principal for Kern High School District’s Regional Occupation Center (ROC) and Career and Technical Training Center (CTEC), joined 17 News at Sunrise.

For the full interview, view the video in the player.