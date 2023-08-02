BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET and Bakersfield East Rotary Club have teamed up to host a backpack drive, benefitting the Open Door Network.

Generous donations of basic school needs, such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons and more, as well as new packs of socks and underwear, are being accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at the KGET station located at 22nd and L streets during regular business hours, or at The Open Door Network’s Donation Warehouse on East Truxtun Avenue until Friday, Aug. 11.

Lauren Skidmore, CEO of the Open Door Network, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.