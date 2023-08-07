BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incoming Chief Administrative Officer for Kern County, James Zervis, joined 17 News at Sunrise after his term went into effect on Saturday.

Zervis was unanimously appointed by the Board of Supervisors in June to supersede Ryan Alsop.

After serving as the county’s Chief Operations Officer since 2020, Zervis expressed his excitement to take on his new role at a time when Kern County is seeing significant population and business development growth.

He spoke broadly about the goals and priorities for his tenure, as well as specifics about where the county will be focusing the increased revenue that will come as a result of Measure K.

