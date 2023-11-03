BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is experiencing a heartbreaking two-year crisis in kennels with overcrowding leaving hundreds of dogs to die every month. But a mega-adoption event this weekend is aiming to make a change.

Nick Cullen, Services Director at the Kern County Animal Shelter and Roscoe joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about the free event and how you can help be part of the solution.

Kern’s 5th annual mega adoption event is happening this Sunday Nov. 5 at Stramler Park and will feature adoptable pets from Kern County Animal Services, the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center and other local rescue organizations.

If you don’t have room in your home to accommodate a new furry friend but still want to help out, Cullen says people can make a change by being responsible pet owners and spaying and neutering pets, licensing, temporarily fostering, vaccinating and keeping pets on the property are great ways to maintain Kern’s exploding animal population.

The event is open to the public and will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watch the interview in the player for more details.