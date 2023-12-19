BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With 2023 nearly at an end, we have seen 75 homicides in Kern County according to KGET’s count. That number is significantly lower than the totals we have seen the last few years and the first time since before the pandemic that the number has dipped below 100 and the lowest since KGET started tracking yearly homicide numbers in 2015.

In 2022, Kern County had a total of 102 killings, and just three years ago, we reported a new record number of homicides at 140 in 2020.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he hopes this is just the beginning of a downward trend when he joined 17 News at Sunrise for his monthly Newsmaker segment. The Sheriff gave insights about why this decrease in killings may be occurring.

For KGET’s up-to-date reporting on homicides in Kern County, see our Homicide Tracker.

Youngblood also spoke about online predators– both what parents should keep in mind this holiday season, especially as kids collect those new gadgets this Christmas, and what measures KCSO takes in tracking down the malicious actors online.

He also touched on some common scams that seem to be circulating more during the holidays, noting the importance of avoiding giving out personal information or money to people who reach out and show red flags.

The full interview can be found in the video player.