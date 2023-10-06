BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You can get your child’s car seat checked for free on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Kelsey Brackett, with Car Seat Concierge and Cassandra Mulder, a nurse with Kern County Public Health joined 17 News to talk about the event and car seat safety.

Statistics show as many as 1 out of every 2 child restraint systems are either incorrectly installed or incorrectly utilized and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injuries for children.

The event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1800 Mt Vernon Ave,