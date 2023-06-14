BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year around 3,400 babies die from sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) in the United States. These deaths occur among infants less than a year old.
The three most common types of SUID are: Sudden infant death syndrome, Unknown cause and Accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.
Supervising Public Health Nurse of the Childhood Injury & Illness Prevention Program Cassandra Mulder joined 17 News to talk about what a safe sleep environment looks like for infants and toddlers.
Some of the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for reducing the risk of SIDS include:
-Avoiding cigarette, alcohol, and drug use during pregnancy (and after birth)
-Putting babies to sleep on their backs
-Breastfeeding
-Using a pacifier
-Following the immunization schedule