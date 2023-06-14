BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year around 3,400 babies die from sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) in the United States. These deaths occur among infants less than a year old.

The three most common types of SUID are: Sudden infant death syndrome, Unknown cause and Accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.

Supervising Public Health Nurse of the Childhood Injury & Illness Prevention Program Cassandra Mulder joined 17 News to talk about what a safe sleep environment looks like for infants and toddlers.

Some of the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for reducing the risk of SIDS include:

-Avoiding cigarette, alcohol, and drug use during pregnancy (and after birth)

-Putting babies to sleep on their backs

-Breastfeeding

-Using a pacifier

-Following the immunization schedule