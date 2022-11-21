Kern Public Health Program spokesperson Michelle Corson joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their free annual holiday grease collection event beginning Nov. 28 to Jan. 6.

The annual grease collection event is for Bakersfield residents within the city limits and gives residents a safe way to dispose of cooking oil and grease instead of pouring it down the drain.

The city will discard your leftover grease and cooking oil for free and asks residents to collect grease and cooking oil in sealed containers before dropping it off at the collection sites.

You can drop off your used grease and cooking oil at either of these locations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

Wastewater Treatment Plant, 6901 McCutcheon Road

NOR Sanitary District office, 204 Universe Ave.

Corson also shared how to safely thaw a turkey:

Refrigerator: The USDA recommends thawing your turkey in the refrigerator. This is the safest method because the turkey will thaw at a consistent, safe temperature. This method takes some time, so allow one day for each 4 – 5 pounds of weight. If your turkey weighs 15 pounds, it will take three days to thaw, so move it to your fridge as early as possible. Once thawed, the turkey is safe in the fridge for another two days.