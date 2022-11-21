Kern Public Health Program spokesperson Michelle Corson joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their free annual holiday grease collection event beginning Nov. 28 to Jan. 6.
The annual grease collection event is for Bakersfield residents within the city limits and gives residents a safe way to dispose of cooking oil and grease instead of pouring it down the drain.
The city will discard your leftover grease and cooking oil for free and asks residents to collect grease and cooking oil in sealed containers before dropping it off at the collection sites.
You can drop off your used grease and cooking oil at either of these locations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:
- Wastewater Treatment Plant, 6901 McCutcheon Road
- NOR Sanitary District office, 204 Universe Ave.
Corson also shared how to safely thaw a turkey:
- Refrigerator: The USDA recommends thawing your turkey in the refrigerator. This is the safest method because the turkey will thaw at a consistent, safe temperature. This method takes some time, so allow one day for each 4 – 5 pounds of weight. If your turkey weighs 15 pounds, it will take three days to thaw, so move it to your fridge as early as possible. Once thawed, the turkey is safe in the fridge for another two days.
- Cold water: For the cold water method, leave the turkey in its original wrapping and submerge it in a sink (or container) full of cold water. It is important that the water be cold so that the turkey stays at a safe temperature. You should change the water every 30 minutes by emptying out the current water and replace it with fresh cold water. With this method, allow 30 minutes of defrosting time per pound, so a 16 pound turkey will take 8 hours to thaw using this method. This is an option if you can’t defrost until Wednesday. But note: once the turkey has thawed with the cold water method, you must cook it immediately.
- Microwave: Before you commit to thawing your turkey in the microwave, check your owner’s manual for the size turkey that will fit in your microwave oven, the minutes per pound and the power level to use when thawing a turkey. Remove all outside wrapping and place the turkey on a microwave-safe dish to catch any juices that may leak. Use the defrost function based on weight. As a general rule, allow 6 minutes per pound when thawing a turkey in the microwave. Be sure to rotate it several times, and even flip it, during the thawing process. If the turkey starts to actually cook instead of just defrost, let it rest for 5 minutes or so before you resume thawing. Once the turkey has thawed in the microwave you should cook it immediately.