BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting a “Party in the Parking Lot” event for the back-to-school season.

The “Party in the Parking Lot” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at 1111 Columbus St., Suite 1000 in East Bakersfield.

According to organizers, the event will offer free physicals, wellness checks immunizations and catch-up vaccines in addition to backpacks, haircuts and refreshments.

Danielle Colbert with Kern Medical joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event.

Watch the video in the player for more details.