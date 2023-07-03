BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Independence Day approaches, Board Certified hand and plastic surgeon at Kern Medical Dr. David Bowen joined 17 News at Noon to discuss the dangers of holding mortar-style fireworks.

Bowen also talked about the increase of ‘devastating hand injuries’ Kern has seen in the last three years and what the community can do to practice and enjoy a safe and fun Fourth of July.

The interview also touched on how fireworks can misfire and what to look out for before lighting up explosives this Independence Day.

If your fireworks are not “Safe or Sane,” leave it up to the professionals.