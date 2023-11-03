BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Health Systems has been named as the city’s first business to earn the Blue Zones Project approved worksite designation.

Kern Health earned the designation by beginning the process of adopting Blue Zones Project principles and improving employees’ well-being. Blue Zones are places around the globe where people, through healthy life styles, live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives, from places like Okinawa, Japan to Loma Linda, Calif.

Kern Health Systems provided its employees with healthy eating options and also added a Fit Room equipped with treadmills and standing workstations.

“Really, the nine concepts are key foundations of Blue Zones, is to really create healthy work environment, as well as a healthy community. So, what we need to do here is ensure that if our people and our employees are in a very healthy state of mind, that it really does have a trickle down to our community,” Emily Duran, CEO of Kern Family Healthcare said.

The “Power 9” concepts include things such as moving naturally, having the right outlook and eating wisely.