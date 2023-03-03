BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Dance Alliance spokesperson Andrea Hansen joined 17 News at Noon to preview their 2023 season of programs and services.

Among the programs on their schedule is Memory MOVES, a dance/movement program for memory-impaired clients. The program uses therapy as a method of support and offers clients, staff and caregivers alike a look into the transformative power of movement. The program has been on hiatus for the past two years due to the pandemic, Hansen said.

Also coming this summer is Shine for girls, is a math and dance program that teaches girls mathematics through movement and dance. The free week long course is aimed at girls ages 6 to 8 and will teach algebra, geometry and statistics to children in the community.

“We’re so used to learning difficult math concepts sitting at a chair behind a table…this is getting the girls up and literally taking an intangible experience and making it tangible in their bodies,” according to Hansen.

To sign up for these upcoming courses visit KernDance.org