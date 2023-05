BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Board are set to unveil a new panel set of names at Jastro Park.

Vice President of the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Wendy Ward joined 17 News at Noon to talk about this weekend’s event.

The memorial will happen Saturday at 10 a.m. To make donations and full details about how you can submit a Kern County WWII Veteran’s name to be engraved on the memorial visit KernCountyMemorial.com