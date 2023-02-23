BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lori Meza and Sergeant Tanner Miller joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming recruitment event happening Saturday.

Candidates will be able to apply, have applications screened and take the required Post PelletB hiring test. Recruiters and background investigators will be available to answer any questions potential applicants may have, Tanner said.

To expedite the hiring process on the day of the event, Tanner suggests visiting their new application website, KCSOjobs.org

“It basically streamlines the process of application. You still need to apply on an external website but we put it all in one place. The website is meant to break down information in simple terms so that you don’t have to read confusing documents that are confusing to most people,” said Meza.

Doing this before Saturday will guarantee and cut a decrease in wait times to take one of the two required exams. The first will be held at 9:30 a.m. The second will happen at 10:30 a.m. If you wish to test, be sure to show up at least one hour before examination time to ensure your application is reviewed and pre-screened.

Applicants must have a High School diploma or GED and a valid California driver’s license. Candidates must be 20.5 years of age by the final filing date and must be 21 years of age upon appointment to Deputy Sheriff.

The hiring event will happen Saturday at the Kern County Regional Training Center from 8:30 a.m. to noon located at 962 Norris Road.