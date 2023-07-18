BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A huge career expo will be taking over the Kern County Administrative Center this weekend.

Kern County’s Inaugural Public Safety Career Expo is happening this Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kern County Administrative Center, located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.

Public Information Officer Lori Meza and Sergeant Charles Shinn from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event.

According to Meza, the expo is a joint collaboration with KCSO, the Kern County Fire Department and the Kern County Probation Department.

