BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting six events specifically hiring for Deputy and Detentions Deputy Trainees and Laterals, beginning Saturday.

Lori Meza with the Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office joined 17 News at Noon to speak about how you can become a deputy.

According to Meza, human resource specialists, background investigators and other staff will be on hand to any questions potential candidates may have such as: salary, retirement plans, what a typical day looks like?

If you’re looking to get a deputy position, study guides are available to prepare for the mandatory P.O.S.T. Pellet B test.

This year around, KCSO will host the hiring events every other month. Each event will follow the same schedule, time and location, all you have to do is choose the best date that works with your schedule.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and exams will begin at 10:30 a.m. at KCSO’s Regional Training Center located at 962 Norris Road. For more information visit, KernSheriff.org.

Exam dates: