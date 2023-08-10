BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise where he reaffirmed his decision of signing a letter voicing his support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tough stance on border security.

Youngblood, who joined over 90 law enforcement officials in signing this letter, cited his belief that lax border policy is fueling the fentanyl crisis locally as his main motivation for signing.

The Sheriff also spoke about the department’s latest round of lateral hires. The 12 deputies sworn in from other Sheriff’s departments mark a change in the right direction, according to Youngblood.