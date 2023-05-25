BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the hot summer months just around the corner, it is time to stress the importance of water safety.

Nationwide, more children between the ages of 1 to 4-years-old die from drowning than any other cause. Tragically, over the last five years from 2017 to 2021, 28 children died from drowning in Kern County. Four of these drownings happened in the Kern River, seven occurred in bathtubs and 17 occurred in pools.

Program Manager with the Kern County Public Health Services Department Michelle Corson and EMS Coordinator Danielle Stemper joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about how to keep the whole family safe around pools and other bodies of water.