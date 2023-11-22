BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whether you’re a seasoned cook or this is your first time hosting, there are some very important reminders for your kitchen this Thanksgiving.

Michelle Corson with the Kern County Public Health Department joined 17 News with Thanksgiving food safety tips, and gave 17’s Megan Simpson a quiz on food safety.

Here are some food safety reminders from the Kern County Public Health Department:

The best and safest way to defrost your turkey is in the refrigerator. The temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit slow the most harmful bacteria’s ability to multiply. Officials say you should allow at least 24 hours of thawing for every 4 to 5 pounds.

Turkey and poultry should be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

You should keep raw meat and meat products separate from fruits and vegetables while preparing them because it can cause “cross-contamination,” according to the USDA.

You should wash your hands and cutting board before and after preparing food, sneezing, using the bathroom and petting a dog or cat.

You should rinse fruits and vegetables in cold water to clean off dirt and contamination. Do not use detergent or soap to clean fruit or vegetables because you can end up eating residue.

