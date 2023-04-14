BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Get your taxes completed for free while enjoying tacos and other resources Saturday, April 15 at East Bakersfield High School.

The Tacos and Taxes event is a pop-up tax filing event where the United Way of Kern County provides free tax services and tacos, according to organizers.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Bakersfield High School, according to organizers. Tacos will be provided to guests that show up to file their taxes from noon to 2 p.m.

Call the office at 834-1820 for more information and to book your tax appointment, click here.

Watch the video for more information.