BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With school out for summer break, all Kern County libraries will be offering free lunches for kids.

Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the free lunch program and the summer reading challenge at our local library branches.

Meals will be served for children 2-18-year-olds between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. from June to July.

For more information visit, kerncountylibrary.org