BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — September is “National Library Card Sign-up Month”, and the Kern County Library has unveiled 14 new library card designs in honor of the month.

From borrowing books, eBooks and audiobooks, to getting homework help and learning new skills, or attending programs and enjoying story time, librarians say a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy.

The new library card designs are available to all library patrons, and existing cardholders can swap their current cards for the new designs.

Genevieve Egana with the Kern County Library joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the perks of having a library card. Watch the video in the player for more details.