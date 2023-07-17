BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s something new to do every day at the Kern County Library this month.

According to the library, the Lunch at the Library program is a statewide collaboration between the California Library Association, the California Summer Meal Coalition, the Institute for Local Government, the Arvin Union School District, the Delano Union School District, the El Tejon Unified School District, the Kern High School District, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the McFarland Unified School District and the Sierra Sands Unified School District.

Activities held include the summer reading challenge, story time, Zumba dance and so much more.

Fahra Daredia with the Kern County Library joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the program which will be held through July 28.

Watch the video in the player for more details. To find a Kern County Library branch near you, visit their website.