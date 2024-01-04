BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whether you’re an experienced business owner or have been contemplating on starting a small business and don’t know where to start, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is opening the doors to new opportunities with their free small business academy course.

The complimentary eight-week business course will be offered in English and Spanish, according to KCHCC President and CEO Jay Tamsi. He joined 17 News at Noon to speak about how the course can help take your idea to the next level.

According to Tamsi, the course will teach current and prospective business owners the fundamentals of running a business. The course covers topics like developing a business plan, legal aspects, marketing skills, business and tax issues and networking.

“Sometimes, these courses, after you take them, you’re like, I just want this to be hobby and that’s OK. I want to make sure that we inform folks that these classes are available and they are out there for entrepreneurs and small business owners,” Tamsi said.

Orientation and first session begins Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the KCHCC offices located at 1601 H St. Suite 201A – second floor. Sign up today or for more information call 661-633-5495 or visit kchcc.org.