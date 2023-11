BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is set to host its annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration at the Kern County fairgrounds on Sunday.

Jay Tamsi, President of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce stopped by 17 News inviting the public to the event.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. and will feature folklorico dances, free kid activities, vendor booths and more.

Head to the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website to purchase tickets.