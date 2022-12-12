Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Jay Tamsi joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their 2022 Holiday Reception and toy drive on Tuesday.

In the spirit of the holiday season, the KCHCC 2022 Holiday Reception will be accepting unwrapped toys and monetary donations for tots and teens in Kern County. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities: League of Dreams, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lamont, the KCHCC Foundation and local foster youth and local cancer patients, according to Tamsi.

Proceeds and toys from the holiday event will be divided equally and donated among the four organizations.

Tamsi said the goal of the night is to donate as many unwrapped toys for children and gifts for teens. Teens are often overlooked when it comes to the holiday season, Tamsi said. Some gift ideas include gift cards, Apple products (if you can) or baseball gear and attire.

The Holiday Reception will also feature enjoy appetizers, refreshments, desserts, a 360-degree photo experience, professional networking, raffle prizes and live entertainment by the Milestones and Velorio.

The Holiday Reception is scheduled for Dec. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott and Convention Center.

To RSVP or donate a raffle prize, please contact amora@kchcc.org or call 661-633-5495.