BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday morning’s Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting revealed current levels of water outflow from Isabella Dam are significantly lower than what was projected.

The Kern River’s record snowmelt waterflow was anticipated to spill onto spillways and cause floods along the river and in the valley floor. But officials say those concerns are melting away.

“We are not looking at that [spillways] at this point,” said Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn.

“If we have a tremendous spike in triple digit weather that’s sustained and we start to see inflow that is well above what the outflow is of the river and there’s that potential for the service spillway to be put into place, it is something we will communicate with the community.”

