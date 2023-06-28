BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With temperatures on the rise, the Kern County Fire Department is warning the community to stay out of the Kern River.

KCFD Captain Andrew Freeborn joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how the higher temperatures and snowmelt will affect the water levels in the river.

Captain Freeborn recommended using static water sources over going in the river, such as community spray parks or pools. He also suggested consulting with professionals before using the river.

