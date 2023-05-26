BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the water levels rise in the Kern River, safety around the powerful river is becoming even more of a pressing issue. The current size and strength of the water are at levels we haven’t seen in quite a while.

The Kern County Fire Department will be conducting additional training Friday at Yokuts Park to make sure they are well prepared for the influx of water and the potential dangers that can follow.

KCFD Captain Andrew Freeborn joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some information on river safety ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be updating the sign at the mouth of the canyon Friday to reflect the number of lives lost in the Kern River since 1968, which will change from last year’s total of 317 lives lost to 325 lives lost.