BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be holding a back-to-school fair on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The “Ready-Set Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair” will be held on Thursday at the Kern County Museum at 3801 Chester Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free for the community and will include 80 different vendors.

Elizabeth Chavez, Director of the Kern County Department of Child Support Services, and Kristen Sakamoto, Program Manager, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event.

