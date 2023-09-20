BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Community Reading Project is returning this school year after a COVID hiatus.

According to project organizers, the project recruits and trains community members to become reading coaches for local second grade students.

The project is seeking volunteers who will attend a two-hour training session to learn the guided reading technique, then commit one hour, one day a week for at least one semester to coach four students individually for 15 minutes.

Ryan Murry, KCSOS English and Language Arts Coordinator, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk more about the opportunity. Watch the video in the player for the full interview.

The next training is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room 1B, 1300 17th St. in downtown Bakersfield. No pre-registration is necessary.

Potential volunteers can email rymurry@kern.org or call 661-636-4420.