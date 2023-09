BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year`s Kern County Cancer Run and Walk is returning on Sept. 16 at the Park at Riverwalk.

Organizers say the event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. The Kern County Cancer Fund said the event allows people to raise funds and awareness for local kids battling cancer.

Michelle Avila with KCCF joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event.

