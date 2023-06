BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted last week in favor of making this week “Boys and Girls Club week” in Kern County.

Associate Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County Barry Hill joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the declaration and what it means for families in Kern.

Watch the video in the player for a full list of summer programs the club is scheduled to host or visit their website, bgclubsofkerncounty.org.