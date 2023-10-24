BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Small Business Expo this week to support small businesses.

The free event will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 at Four Points Sheraton, located at 5101 California Ave. Organizers say it will be a day of networking.

Workshops will start at 2 p.m. with networking happening from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be raffles and appetizers, according to organizers.

Nick Hill with the Black Chamber of Commerce joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.