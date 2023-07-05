BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County is looking for more volunteers for its 99th training class.

According to their website, Kern CASA speaks for the best interest of abused and neglected children and youth in the juvenile court process by training volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being in the courts, in schools and in the community.

Heaven Vasquez, Public Relations and Development Manager for Kern CASA, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the program and how people can get involved.

Watch the video in the player for the full interview.

For more information, visit the Kern CASA website or email them directly at Info@KernCASA.org.