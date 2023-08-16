BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interested in the local world of fencing? The Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation will be hosting its third annual “En Garde Gala.”

The gala will be held at Luigi’s Warehouse Event Venue on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The foundation encourages people to join them for appetizers, hosted beer and wine and a delicious Luigi’s dinner. Attendees will also have a chance to hear from Parafencing Olympians Mario Rodriguez and Gerard Moreno.

Lucas Dobrzanski, President of the Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event.

Watch the video in the player for more details.