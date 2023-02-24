BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Foster Coordinator for the BACC Tara Nelson joined 17 News to talk about high winds, winter storms and lost dogs.

Nelson shared that high winds and storms are stressful for pets and pet owners are encouraged to secure pets and bring them in, even if it’s just in your garage.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center has crates available to lend out for the weekend, Nelson said.

Nelson stressed always keeping an eye on your pets.

Watch the full video for more tips on how to keep your pets safe.