BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most people enduring the heat of summer can empathize with the added challenge of cooking on the oven or stove when it means increasing the temperature of your home– and likely increasing your air conditioner’s energy usage.

Richard Yoshimura, a local chef, joined 17 News at Sunrise as we prepare to endure the last few weeks of summer to share some hearty recipes that will fill you up while keeping you cool.

The first dish, a Panzanella Salad, is a central Italian dish that uses crunchy bread alongside fresh summer ingredients, combined with a tangy dressing.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds mixed ripe tomatoes – cut into bite-size pieces

2 teaspoons salt

12 ounces rustic sourdough bread – cut into 1 1/2–inch cubes (about 6 cups bread cubes)

2 tablespoons + 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 small shallot – sliced

2 medium cloves garlic, minced (about 2 teaspoons)

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup (1/2 ounce) packed basil leaves, torn by hand

6 ounces mozzarella

Parmesan for shaving

Directions:

Cut the bread and set aside to dry out, preferably over night. Place chopped tomatoes in a strainer set over a bowl and season with 2 tsp of salt. Toss to coat. Set aside at room temperature to drain, tossing occasionally. Drain for a minimum of 15 minutes. In a large bowl, toss bread cubes with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Remove strainer with tomatoes from bowl with tomato juice. Add garlic, mustard, and vinegar to bowl with tomato juice. Whisking constantly, drizzle in remaining 1/2 cup olive oil. Combine the remaining ingredients to the bowl and toss. Season to taste with salt, pepper and olive oil.

Yoshimura also shared a recipe for a cold ramen salad called Hiyashi Chuka. The dish is easily customized to use fresh ingredients that you happen to have on hand.

Dressing:

1 teaspoon ginger – grated

4 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice vinegar (unseasoned)

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoons roasted sesame oil

¼–½ teaspoon Japanese chili oil

Toppings:

2 eggs – your choice – hard boiled, soft boiled, scrambled or a thin unfolded omelette cut

into ribbons

1 English cucumber

1 tomato

4–6 slices ham

12 pre-cooked shrimp

Noodles

18 ounces of ramen noodles

1½ teaspoon toasted white sesame seeds

Pickled red ginger (beni shoga), to taste

Prepare the noodles – follow the manufacturers directions on the package. This can be done using a microwave. Once cooked, plunge the noodles in ice water to chill, then drain the water. Combine all the ingredients for the dressing and whisk together or shake in a jar with tight fitting lid. Toss the noodles with the dressing and top with your preferred toppings.

You can add substitute anything else if you’d like. Yoshimura suggests a few additional options of corn, seaweed, edamame or scallions.