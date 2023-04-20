BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring event and an honor run this month.

Lieutenant Patrick McNeill, Sergeant Mike Dorkin and Sergeant Dustin Contreras joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming events the office will host this month.

The sheriff’s office is scheduled to host a hiring event Saturday, April 22 for the Detention Deputy Trainee and Detention Deputy Lateral, according to organizers.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Regional Training Center on Norris Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon, according to organizers. Apply online by clicking here.

The sheriff’s office is scheduled to host a 9th Annual Honor Run April 29 at 8 a.m. at Hart Park, according to organizers. The cost to run is $40 and it includes a shirt and swag.

