BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, according to organizers.

The hiring event is scheduled at the County of Kern at 1115 Truxtun Ave. from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., according to organizers.

The sheriff’s office is recruiting records specialist, records supervisor, dispatch assistant, senior accountant-lateral, deputy coroner and supervising deputy coroner.

Complete an application on the sheriff’s office jobs website.