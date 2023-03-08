Kern County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Coordinator Elvie Martinez and Specialist Alex Perez joined 17 News at Noon to give a preview of the upcoming KCSO facility tour happening Saturday.

The tour is open to all ages who are interested in joining the office or is curious to see what the headquarters look like. Some of the tours offered may include: helicopter air support, bomb squad, K-9 demonstration, search and rescue, swat and crisis negotiations team, said Martinez.

Unfortunately, KCSO’s crime prevention team sees some of the worst situations unfold in Kern, yet, he says the headquarters tour is a happy event.

“It’s a very happy event because the public gets to interact with members of law enforcement we have and get an in-depth look at our specialized units and what we do. It can be a life changing experience,” said Perez.

Reserve your spot to take the tour on Saturday, March 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. KCSO’s headquarters are located at 1350 Norris Road.