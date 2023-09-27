BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is continuing in efforts to gain more recruits. The agency will be holding two hiring events this week, with on-site testing available at both.

The first event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamont Branch Library at 8304 Segrue Rd. in Lamont. This the most recent in a string of similar events called “Turn the Page on your Career,” taking place through a partnership between KCSO and the Kern County Library.

Another hiring event from KCSO will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Regional Training Center at 962 Norris Rd.

The event, which will offer same-day testing at 10 a.m. for both Detentions Deputy Trainees and Deputy Trainees, will run from 8:30 a.m. until noon.